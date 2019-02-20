Make Way for PEN15 and Prepare to Relive Your Adolescence

The coming-of-age show is a mainstay on television, running the gamut in quality and genre, from The Wonder Years and Freaks and Geeks to the recent 13 Reasons Why. Hulu's PEN15 (yes, just like the joke you used to make as a kid), the latest addition to the great pantheon, is something special and fits right in with the past greats.

Created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, the show stars Erskine and Konkle as two best friends navigating middle school. It's the year 2000 and they're fresh into seventh grade, dealing with the braces, the boys, the hormones and the burgeoning online culture. PEN15 excels at taking the viewer back in time, drawing on universal awkward experiences and feelings. Even if you weren't in middle school in 2000, you can absolutely relate to what Maya and Anna (the characters) are going through. That's what makes PEN15 so excellent.