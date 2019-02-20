2019 ACM Awards Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here!

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced the list of contenders on Wednesday, and fans will definitely recognize a few familiar faces. 

Chris Stapleton is one of the top contenders with six nominations in four categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Dan + Shay also enter the night with six nods, including Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Kacey Musgraves follows shortly behind with five nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha head into the night with four. 

Other nominees include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more.

To see the full list of nominees, check out the list.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

 

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

 

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

 

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

 

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

 

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

 

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

 

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay 

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

Desperate Man – Eric Church 

Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

 

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

 

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves 

Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves 

Record Label: MCA Nashville

 

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley 

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen 

Producer: Joey Moi 

Record Label: Big Loud Records 

 

"Heaven" – Kane Brown 

Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don

Record Label: RCA Nashville

 

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

 

"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan 

Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens 

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

 

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay 

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

SONG OF THE YEAR 

"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell 

Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI) 

 

"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton 

Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)

 

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 

Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

 

"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves 

Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin bvy Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).

 

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay 

Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

 

"Yours" – Russell Dickerson 

Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift 

Producer: Roger Hunt

Director: Anthony Mandler

 

"Burn Out" – Midland 

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

 

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne 

Producer: Nate Eggert

Director: Wes Edwards

 

"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson 

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: Jeff Venable

 

"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne 

Producer: April Kimbrell

Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

 

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay 

Producer: Christen Pinkston

Director: Patrick Tracy

 

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

 

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

 

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne 

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

 

"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert 

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG

 

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney 

Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy

Record Label: Reviver Records

 

"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson 

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line 

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records 

Reba McEntire will return to host this year's award show.

Fans can catch all the action by tuning into Country Music's Party of the Year Sunday, April 7 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
