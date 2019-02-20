2019 ACM Awards Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here!

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced the list of contenders on Wednesday, and fans will definitely recognize a few familiar faces.

Chris Stapleton is one of the top contenders with six nominations in four categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Dan + Shay also enter the night with six nods, including Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Kacey Musgraves follows shortly behind with five nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha head into the night with four.

Other nominees include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more.

To see the full list of nominees, check out the list.