Ariana Grande Says Her Personal Life Is "Nonexistent"

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show and gave her fans an update on her private life.

During the episode, James Corden congratulated the artist on her no. 1 album—Thank U, Next—and applauded her for simultaneously securing the top three spots on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart—a feat that had last been achieved by The Beatles in 1964. After Grande admitted she initially thought the major milestone was a joke, she acknowledged the accomplishment was "really wild."

"This is so weird and crazy. I'll take a break after this. I'll go away for a little. I promise," she said, noting she was "tired of my voice."

The "Dangerous Woman" star also suggested she doesn't have a lot of free time outside of her music.

"Honestly, I was so excited you asked me to do this today because I usually don't have anything to do other than just make songs and rehearse and that's it," she said. "Personal life still nonexistent."

At the end of the interview, Corden congratulated the artist once again and emphasized how proud she should be.

"After everything you've been through this past 12 months, I think it is a wonderful thing and you should enjoy this moment and be incredibly proud," he said.