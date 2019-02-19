What Beth's Breakthrough Means for Beth and Randall on This Is Us

All that said, it doesn't sound like we should actually be worried about Beth and Randall, simply based on the way Watson described their marriage and what they do for each other.

"I found that what I love about Beth and Randall is, they're what each other needs," she said on the TCA panel. "They're the part that the other doesn't have. Randall is, sort of, very meticulous. He wants to be perfect. There's so much thought that goes into what he does that when he doesn't get it right, that's an extreme anxiety. And where Beth feels, to me, more like somebody who takes it as it comes and kind of open to whatever the next moment brings and feels like we can handle it. You know what I mean? It's not as premeditated. And she's looser where he's tight. But he has her when she needs it. She's not so strong that, you know, she can't be vulnerable with him. And so, there's these complements that they have. And I find that that's a lot of the reason for me why they work. Like, they're just able to be objective for each other in certain moments because they're not the same. So, they can see the person more clearly, but also, they fill in each other's blanks, you know? So, they come together in this easy, you know, puzzle piece way that really makes their love so endearing. There's just something I find really lovely about the way that they are there for one another, and they truly give their all to do that for each other."