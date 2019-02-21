A Look Back on Lady Gaga's Biggest Moments of 2018

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 4:00 AM

It's been a very good year for Lady Gaga.

The 32-year-old singer and actress is enjoying a new kind of success these days; kudos for her acting on the silver screen.

Gaga is nominated for a 2019 Oscar for her leading role in Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born, which received a slew of Oscar nods, including one for their duet "Shallow." The movie was a big hit at the box office, earned rave reviews from critics and also received several more award nominations.

Meanwhile, Gaga's music career continued to flourish and the singer began a Las Vegas concert residency at the end of the year.

Lady Gaga's Best Looks

Check out Gaga's biggest moments of 2018.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Summer 2018: A Star Is Born Press Tour

Gaga and Bradley Cooper set off to promote the movie, his directiorial debut and her biggest film project. She sticks to two main talking points...

Lady Gaga, 75th Venice Film Festival, 2018

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Summer 2018: Venice Film Festival

While promoting A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga turns heads at the prestigious event in a blush feathered gown by Valentino.

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

October 2018: Lady Gaga's Engaged!

The star confirms her engagement to Hollywood agent Christian Carino. Sadly, they split in early 2019.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Winter 2018: A Star Is Born Is a Hit!

Critics rave about the film, which earns a 90% score on RottenTomatoes and $423 million worldwide.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

WInter 2018: So Is the Music!

The soundtrack of A Star Is Born, which contains the hit song "Shallow," is certified platinum.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

December 2018: Viva Las Vegas

Lady Gaga launches her Enigma residency show at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in Las Vegas. There, she debuts a new alien alter ego.

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

December 2018: Award Nominations Begin

Gaga is nominated for two Golden Globes for A Star Is Born—one for "Shallow" and one for her leading role. The actress, who won a Golden Globe in 2016 for appearing on American Horror Story, would go on to win the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Original song, but lost the Best Actress award to Glenn Close. The actress later beats Gaga in the same category at the 2019 SAG Awards. However, both tie for Best Actress at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

