A Look Back on Lady Gaga's Biggest Moments of 2018

It's been a very good year for Lady Gaga.

The 32-year-old singer and actress is enjoying a new kind of success these days; kudos for her acting on the silver screen.

Gaga is nominated for a 2019 Oscar for her leading role in Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born, which received a slew of Oscar nods, including one for their duet "Shallow." The movie was a big hit at the box office, earned rave reviews from critics and also received several more award nominations.

Meanwhile, Gaga's music career continued to flourish and the singer began a Las Vegas concert residency at the end of the year.