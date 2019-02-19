Breaking Down the Drama Between Miranda Lambert's New Husband and His Exes

The headlines surrounding Miranda Lambert's wedding celebration have taken a turn.

Over the long holiday weekend, the country music singer surprised fans when she revealed on Instagram that she was married.

As for the lucky guy, Its New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" Miranda shared on Instagram. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

While fans were quick to celebrate the happy news, more information is coming out about Miranda's new groom. In particular, headlines are surfacing about his past relationships.