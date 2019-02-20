Doctors Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Enlist the Help of a Former CIA Professional! See Why on Tonight's Botched

Accidents happen, but a bad nose job is unacceptable!

On Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Laura turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif after an accident involving her beloved bulldog Brutus resulted in a poorly done rhinoplasty.

"I went to kiss the top of his head and he came up at the same time and broke my nose," Laura told the Botched camera. "His tooth went through the middle of my nose. So, this part and this part, it was not attached."

While what happened with Brutus was "a complete accident," Laura's original surgeon failed to successfully reconstruct her nose as his work led to an infection.

"There's a hole in my nose now that leads directly down to my throat. Everything's gone," she further added.

Unsurprisingly, Laura hoped Dr. Nassif would be able to give her a presentable looking nose. During Laura's presentation of her case, Dr. Nassif found himself baffled by the previous surgeon's surgical decisions.