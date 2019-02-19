Burberry Apologizes for Featuring Sweatshirt With Noose at London Fashion Week

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Burberry is pulling a controversial sweatshirt after it appeared on the runway of London Fashion Week.
Two days after the fashion brand showcased a hoodie with a noose around the neck, the company's CEO is calling the whole thing a mistake.
"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection Tempest. I called Ms. Kennedy to apologize as soon as I became aware of this on Monday and we immediately removed the product and all images that featured it," Marco Gobbetti said in a statement to E! News. "Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake."
The statement concluded, "The experience Ms. Kennedy describes does not reflect who we are and our values. We will reflect on this, learn from it and put in place all necessary actions to ensure it does not happen again."
As for the models who appeared in the show, Liz Kennedy took to Instagram on Sunday and shared how uncomfortable she was with the look.
"@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry, it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway," Liz shared with her followers. "How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide."
According to Liz, she left her fitting "extremely triggered." She also asked to speak to someone about it "but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was 'it's fashion. Nobody cares about what's going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself.' Well I'm sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself."
"The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry," Liz explained. "I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about."
Riccardo Tisci, who serves as the Burberry Chief Creative Officer, also apologized for the controversial piece.
"I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday. While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realise that it was insensitive," Riccardo shared. "It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry's and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again."