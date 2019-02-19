Why Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Are Ending Their Engagement

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

Well, it's official:Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are no longer engaged.

Gaga's rep confirmed the split to E! News.

On Thursday, one source told E! News that the couple had split and he was "desperately trying to get back together" with the singer. However, two other sources told us that they were still together.

The A Star Is Born actress and Carino sparked split rumors last week at the Grammys. He didn't attend the awards ceremony, where she took home three Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper. Not only was Carino not there, but so was Gaga's massive pink sapphire $400,000 engagement ring.

Another source gave a bit of background as to why she went without the pink sparkler on her ring finger. "She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," the insider said. "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year." 

The Joanne artist didn't mention him during her thank you speech and instead used it as a platform to speak out about mental health.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Biggest Moments of 2018

Another source told E! News that their relationship "just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end."

They added, "It's not a long dramatic story."

Just weeks before confirming their split, Gaga and Carino showed lots of PDA and love at various awards shows, including the Golden Globes and SAG Awards

The 32-year-old singer was living her best life and having the time of her life at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, where they kissed in photos and he conversed with some of her A Star Is Born co-stars, including Sam Elliott

Gaga has a large presence on Carino's Instagram page, too. In fact, she's the majority of his pictures. On Feb. 5, he took a picture of her throwing a coin into a fountain and wrote, "'beneath the makeup and behind the smile i am just a girl who wishes for the world.' marilyn monroe"

He also uploaded a photo of her at her Enigma show in Las Vegas and captioned it "sunshine."

Gaga confirmed her engagement to Carino in October, just under one year after they first sparked engagement speculation. She thanked her "fiancé Christian" during her speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

The singer was also engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting up in July 2016.

Take a look at the gallery below to see how Gaga and Carino's romance played out over the years.

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, Celebs taking Selfies

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Let's Play a Love Game

After headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show in February 2017, it's confirmed Gaga and the talent agent are officially dating. Carino supports his girlfriend as she prepares for the biggest performance of her career with a sweet kiss on the cheek. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Sparks Fly

The couple sits front row at Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope

You and I

After dominating the 2017 Grammys, Gaga and Carino continue their unforgettable evening at Interscope's Grammys after party in Los Angeles. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Splash News

Kiss Me

Ooh la la! The pop star shares a private moment with her beau following a dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in March. 

Lady Gaga, Birthday

Malibu Joe/AKM-GSI

Little Blue Box

On her 31st birthday, Gaga is joined by Carino (with a Tiffany and Co. bag in hand!) for an intimate celebration at Gjelina in Venice, Calif. with close friends including Johnny Depp, Elton John, David Furnish and Samantha Ronson

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

BACKGRID

Hamptons Honey

As the summer season rolls around, the "Million Reasons" songstress enjoys a romantic getaway with Carino in the Hamptons. They're photographed arm-in-arm during a beachfront stroll and Gaga looks perfectly smitten!

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Splash News

The "L" Word

Swoon! During a September 2017 concert stop in New York City, Gaga admits she's in love with Christian after roughly eight months together. "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress said, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Through Thick and Thin

Months after losing her dear friend to cancer, Gaga thanks Christian for giving her the strength to recognize her birthday. She writes on social media in early October, "After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday."

"So we are," she adds. "Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness"

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Leap of Faith

The lovebirds take their relationship to new heights with this picture-perfect moment shared to social media. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Take Me Out the Ball Game

Hey batter, batter! Gaga and Carino support the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 1 of the 2017 World Series. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

Together Forever

Carino and Gaga cuddle up for a relaxing weekend at home. 

ESC: Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Gotham/GC Images

Walk, Walk Fashion Baby

Fashion icons? Duh! 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

INSTARimages.com

Ooh La La

Gaga and Christian enjoy a romantic getaway to Paris in August 2018. 

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Jacson / Splash News

Ride Or Die

The A Star Is Born gets a ride in a shopping cart from her longtime love. 

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

An Engagement Is Born

Nearly a year after engagement rumors first sparked last November, the triple threat thanks her "fiancé Christian" during an empowering speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October.

Article continues below

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

No. 1 Fan

At the 2019 Golden Globes, the couple celebrates Gaga's win for Best Original Song. 

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

The Woman in White

Gaga and her fiancé shared a kiss at the 2019 SAG Awards, which is the last awards show they attended together before their split.

Next up for Gaga, she singer and Cooper will perform together at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, where she's nominated for a few awards including Best Actress.

