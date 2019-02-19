Why Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Are Ending Their Engagement

Well, it's official:Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are no longer engaged.

Gaga's rep confirmed the split to E! News.

On Thursday, one source told E! News that the couple had split and he was "desperately trying to get back together" with the singer. However, two other sources told us that they were still together.

The A Star Is Born actress and Carino sparked split rumors last week at the Grammys. He didn't attend the awards ceremony, where she took home three Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper. Not only was Carino not there, but so was Gaga's massive pink sapphire $400,000 engagement ring.

Another source gave a bit of background as to why she went without the pink sparkler on her ring finger. "She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," the insider said. "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year."

The Joanne artist didn't mention him during her thank you speech and instead used it as a platform to speak out about mental health.