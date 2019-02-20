Inside Lil Xan's "Crazy Journey" From a Messy Breakup and Rehab to an Engagement and Fatherhood

The Xanarchy is getting ready to welcome a baby.

Rapper Lil Xan surprised fans over the weekend when he announced on Instagram that he is going to become a father for the first time, revealing he and girlfriend Annie Smith are starting a family.

"i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark ,it's official im going to be a father," Lil Xan (whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos) shared with his 5.2 million followers. "i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life."

The 22-year-old rapper's announcement comes just five months after his very public split from Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, with their split being fully documented on their respective social media accounts.