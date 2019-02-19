Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Father-Son Photo of Kanye West and Saint

Instagram
Prepare for your heart to melt.
Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about great pictures. The latest proof? This adorable black and white photo of her famous husband, Kanye West, and their only son, Saint West.
In the snap that she shared on Instagram, the 3-year-old tot is smiling while the rapper embraces him in a hug and plants a kiss on his cheek.
All together now: awwww!
Fans weren't the only ones with their hearts suddenly swelling. "These two melt my heart," the makeup mogul captioned the sweet picture. Needless to say, little Saint could have a future in modeling if he's interested.
The soon-to-be mother of four has been sharing a bunch of snaps of her youngsters as of late, including a sweet picture of her two little ladies North West and Chicago West.
"My girls," the proud mama wrote of the photo. Fans couldn't help but notice how the oldest Kardashian-West kiddo had grown up since she first arrived into the world back in 2013.
With her 6th birthday just a few more months away, North will also become a big sister times three when the couple's second son arrives this year. The reality star confirmed reports that they were expecting via surrogate again back in January while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Soon, there will be another little guy in the famous family and Saint will have his own little brother to watch after—and of course, teach how to pose.
After all, he has mastered the art of the adorable photo:
David Banks/Getty Images
Play Ball!
Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.
Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me
"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Joined at the Hip
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.
Twitter
Little Swimmer
"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.
Instagram
Kim's Boo
Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.
Instagram
All Eyes on Mom
Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!
E!
Proud Big Brother
Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!
Instagram
Mother Son Moment
Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.
Instagram
Christmas Cuties
Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Birthday Boy
Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.
Facebook
Carpooling
Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.
Snapchat
Saint's Snapchats
Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.
Instagram
Family on the Fourth
North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.
Instagram
Crawling Cutie
Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.
Instagram
Pool Time!
Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.
Instagram
Selfie Sweeties
Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.
Instagram
Sainty Boo
Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."
Instagram
Wests in White
Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.
Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.
Seasons Greetings
The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!
Courtesy Kim Kardashian West
Cuddles & Kisses
Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.
Kim Kardashian West
Disney Darlings
Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.
Bumble Bee Baby
Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!
Snapchat
All Smiles
Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!
Snapchat
Pucker Up
Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.
Twitter
What a Looker!
Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.
Twitter
Comfy Boy
Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz
kimkardashianwest.com
Big Debut!
Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.
