Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Father-Son Photo of Kanye West and Saint

Kanye West, Saint West, Zoo

Instagram

Prepare for your heart to melt. 

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about great pictures. The latest proof? This adorable black and white photo of her famous husband, Kanye West, and their only son, Saint West

In the snap that she shared on Instagram, the 3-year-old tot is smiling while the rapper embraces him in a hug and plants a kiss on his cheek. 

All together now: awwww!

Fans weren't the only ones with their hearts suddenly swelling. "These two melt my heart," the makeup mogul captioned the sweet picture. Needless to say, little Saint could have a future in modeling if he's interested. 

Photos

Saint West's Most Charming Moments

The soon-to-be mother of four has been sharing a bunch of snaps of her youngsters as of late, including a sweet picture of her two little ladies North West and Chicago West

"My girls," the proud mama wrote of the photo. Fans couldn't help but notice how the oldest Kardashian-West kiddo had grown up since she first arrived into the world back in 2013. 

 

With her 6th birthday just a few more months away, North will also become a big sister times three when the couple's second son arrives this year. The reality star confirmed reports that they were expecting via surrogate again back in January while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Soon, there will be another little guy in the famous family and Saint will have his own little brother to watch after—and of course, teach how to pose. 

After all, he has mastered the art of the adorable photo: 

Kanye West, Saint West

David Banks/Getty Images

Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

Saint West

Instagram

Dad's Mini-Me

"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad. 

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Joined at the Hip

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Article continues below

Saint West

Twitter

Little Swimmer

"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim's Boo

Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

All Eyes on Mom

Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!

Article continues below

Saint West, Chicago West

E!

Proud Big Brother

Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mother Son Moment

Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Birthday Boy

Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.

Saint West, Car Seat

Facebook

Carpooling

Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.

Saint West

Snapchat

Saint's Snapchats

Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, 2 Chainz, Wife, Kids, Family, Pre-Fourth of July

Instagram

Family on the Fourth

North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Crawling Cutie

Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time!

Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.

Article continues below

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Sweeties

Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Sainty Boo

Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Wests in White

Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.

Article continues below

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Seasons Greetings

The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

Cuddles & Kisses

Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

Disney Darlings

Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.

Article continues below

Saint West

Bumble Bee Baby

Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Snapchat

All Smiles

Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker Up

Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.

Article continues below

Saint West

Twitter

What a Looker!

Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian West Twitter

Twitter

Comfy Boy

Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz

Saint West

kimkardashianwest.com

Big Debut!

Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.

MORE PHOTOS: Kim & Kanye's Cutest Pics

Article continues below

