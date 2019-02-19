Can You Make It Through The Toe Bro Sneak Peek Without Cringing?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 12:35 PM
First came Dr. Pimple Popper, now it's The Toe Bro.
A&E is introducing viewers to Jonathan Tomines, the Toe Bro, a foot specialist who treats a range of problems. In the above sneak peek, which may not be for those who are squeamish, Jonathan treats Kelly's ingrown toenails.
"I thought it was normal because, as a dancer, you hear a lot that as a dancer you have really bad feet," Kelly says. She was used to the tight shoes and wrapped feet, but Jonathan is quick to point out the problems and goes in for the treatment.
"I was basically born for this," Jonathan says about his profession as a chiropodist. He grew up in his father's practice and stepped into his father's shoes (pun!) in 2012. So far, he's helped over 5,000 foot patients, and A&E notes there is nothing "he won't clip, slice, or scoop until suffering is a thing of the past."
"A lot of people might think my job's disgusting, but I help people get back on their feet. There's no ingrown too bad I can't handle," he says.
Each hour-long episode of the series, which debuts March 5, follows four patients who are seeking help from the Toe Bro. They're followed from consultation to recovery as the YouTube sensation specialist treats their ailments.
The Toe Bro premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on A&E.
