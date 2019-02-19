Cardi B Slams Jussie Smollett Over Claims He Staged Attack

Cardi Bhad something to say about Jussie Smollett.

The rapper did not mince words when she went live on Instagram to address her fans over the weekend and speak her mind. During the social media chat, the star brought up the Empire star, who has been the subject of headlines for the past month since he reported to Chicago police that he had been allegedly attacked by two men in late January. Weeks later, the Chicago police department's Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi told E! News in a statement on Saturday, "We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation. We've reached out to the Empire cast member's attorney to request a follow-up interview."

He also tweeted, "While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what's been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident."