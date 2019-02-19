Miley Cyrus Poses Topless and Parodies Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Campaign

Miley Cyrus wasn't afraid to poke fun at Shawn Mendes' recent Calvin Klein campaign.

The 26-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to post her own version of the underwear ad. Like Mendes, the "Wrecking Ball" star posed shirtless in just her Calvin Klein skivvies. She also compared her parody photo with Mendes' actual campaign and covered up both of their nipples.

"Don't leave your children with Miley," she captioned the pictures on Twitter.

All jokes aside, Cyrus has nothing but love for her fellow singer. As fans will recall, the two took the stage together at the 2019 pre-Grammys MusiCares event honoring Dolly Parton, as well as during the actual award show. They even wore matching vests while rocking out to Mendes' hit "In My Blood."