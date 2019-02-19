Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Look Back at His Final Chanel Fashion Show

The fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend.

Karl Lagerfeld, the longtime creative director of Chanel and Fendi, has died, Chanel confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. The renowned designer was 85 years old.

"Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel's success throughout the world," Alain Wertheimer, CEO of Chanel, said in a statement. "Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand."

As an array of colleagues, friends and admirers pay tribute to the fashion star and honor his memory with social media posts, fans can also reflect on his final work—the Chanel spring-summer 2019 couture show he was noticeably missing from last month.