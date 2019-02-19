Karl Lagerfeld Dead: Fashion Icon Was 85

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at the age of 85. The iconic fashion designer was the creative director for Chanel and Fendi.

"It is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983," Chanel said in a statement.

The fashion house credited Lagerfeld with reinventing the brand's codes created by founder Gabrielle Chanel, including those for the Chanel jacket and suit, the classic little black dress, the quilted handbag and more.

"Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel's success throughout the world," Alain Wertheimer, the company's CEO, said in a statement. "Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand."