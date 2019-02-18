Who Won America's Got Talent: The Champions?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

NBC

America's got both talent and a new champion. 

America's Got Talent: The Champions declared a winner tonight, naming magician Shin Lim the champion of all the Got Talent champions. 

Lim also won season 13 of America's Got Talent, and while he may claim to be an ordinary human skilled at close up magic, you cannot convince us he's not an actual wizard. He makes cards disappear into a cloud of smoke and reappear inside Howie Mandel's water bottle. That's not possible without actual magic! It's just not! 

He also can make mysterious pictures appear on cell phones and he can switch out cards that people are literally holding in their mouths, and it's mystifying in a way that almost makes us mad. How?!?! 

Photos

Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Competitors

Just watch him blow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero's mind below. HOW?! 

Shin competed against 11 other finalists for the title, including Darci Lynne Farmer, Kseniya Simonova, Brian Justin Crum, Kechi Okwuchi, Preacher Lawson, Cristina Ramos, Angelica Hale, Jon Dorenbos, Deadly Games, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. Tonight's finale narrowed it down to a top five of Shin, Preacher Lawson, Darcy Lynne, Cristina Ramos, and Kseniya Simonova before Shin was announced as the winner. 

AGT returns later this year with a regular season 14, but the show will look just a little bit different. 

Terry Crews, who hosted The Champions, will take over hosting duties from Tyra Banks while Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join the judging panel, replacing Heidi Klum and Mel B. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will return.

America's Got Talent: The Champions aired on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

The Bachelor Did Not Jump the Fence Again, But Another Woman Has Dumped Him

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Watch What Happens Live

Chrissy Teigen Chipped Her Tooth While Filming Family Feud

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix Cancels Last Marvel Shows Jessica Jones, The Punisher

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Wild, Fun & Tequila-Filled Friendship

America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT

Who Will Win America's Got Talent: The Champions?

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

2019 Writers Guild Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Lindsay Lohan, Tamar Braxton

Lindsay Lohan Denies Slamming Celebrity Big Brother After Mom Dina Lohan Is Voted Off

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.