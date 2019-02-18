Why Khloe Kardashian Finds It "Annoying" When People Criticize Her Long Nails

Khloe Kardashian loves her nails and that's all there is to it.

The 34-year-old and some of her sisters—namely Kylie Jenner—love flaunting their perfectly manicured nails on social media. Cardi B needs to be added here too, despite not being an official KarJenner. After all, she revealed she spends at least $200 on nails and that clearly didn't include her Swarovski crystal-clad manicure in her epic Super Bowl commercial.

From white to light pink to red, Khloe's nails have a life of their own on Instagram and people are taking notice. Not all of them are happy about it.

On Saturday, the Good American founder shared an Instagram picture of her new matte red manicure, which was very timely for Valentine's Day. Despite the pretty color, Khloe's comments section immediately became filled with negative comments that shamed her for her nail length and focused mainly around whether or not they were safe around her 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

Although there were a few positive comments interspersed in there, it's the rather unfavorable ones that left a mark on the reality TV star.

"Pretty but how do you take care of a baby with those long nails!" one user wrote.