Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy a Night Out in Malibu

Hi neighbor!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out in Malibu with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and other pals. The two have been friends for years and live in the same gated community in the nearby town of Calabasas.

Kourtney and Travis dined at the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu Malibu, a favorite Kardashian-Jenner family hotspot that is popular with celebs overall. The reality star looked chic in a black top and jacket, snakeskin pants and black ankle boots. Kourtney and Travis were later photographed sitting in her Land Rover.

Over the years, Kourtney and Travis have occasionally hung out together, alone and with other members of their families.

Also, Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama and son Landon are friends with Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's eldest kids, Mason and Penelope.