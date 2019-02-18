Netflix Cancels Last Marvel Shows Jessica Jones, The Punisher

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 10:27 AM

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Netflix and Marvel's relationship? Consider it disassembled. After canceling Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, just Marvel's Jessica Jones and Marvel's The Punisher remained on the streaming giant. Until today. Netflix has canceled both shows.

The Punisher season two premiered in January and Jessica Jones season three has yet to premiere on Netflix. In a letter to viewers, head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb addressed the surprising cancellations.

"On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn't be more proud or more grateful to our audience," Loeb wrote in an open letter posted on Marvel.com. "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that.

"As Matthew Murdock's dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it's how he gets back up.'
To be continued...!" he added.

In a statement, Netflix addressed the fates of the shows.

"Marvel's The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come. In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones. We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," the streaming giant said.

Marvel recently announced a slate of animated shows, featuring characters such as Tigra, Howard the Duck, Dazzler and MODOK, are coming to Hulu. And like Netflix's shows, they will all culminate in a team-up series, but instead of The Defenders, they're The Offenders.

See what other shows Netflix has canceled below.

Marvel's The Punisher, Jon Bernthal

Netflix

Marvel's The Punisher

Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah

About: The Marvel vigilante of the same name.

Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Stars: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville

About: The Marvel superhero/private eye who struggles with past trauma.

Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

Daredevil, Marvel's Daredevil, Charlie Cox

Netflix

Marvel's Daredevil

Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio and more

About: The Marvel superhero of the same name, by day a blind lawyer, by night a kick-butt vigilante.

Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

All About the Washingtons

Netflix

All About the Washingtons

Stars: Rev. Run Simmons, Justine Simmons

About: A multi-camera sitcom starring the real-life couple as fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Haters Back Off, Miranda Sings

Netflix

Hater Back Off

Stars: Colleen Ballinger, Angela Kinsey, Francesca Reale, Erik Stocklin, Steve Little

About: Based on Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, the series is about the YouTube character's family life. Miranda wanted fame at whatever the cost.

Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris

Netflix

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith

About: Based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name, the series follows the Baudelaire children after they're sent to live with a distant relative, Count Olaf.

Length: Three seasons, 25 episodes. Season three, which will be seven episodes, has yet to drop.

The Get Down

Netflix

The Get Down

Stars: Justice Smith, Jimmy Smits, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith

About: Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, he musical drama was set in the Bronx in the 1970s and followed the rise of hip-hop and disco.

Length: One season, 11 episodes.

Girlboss

Netflix

Girlboss

Stars: Britt Robertson, Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley

About: Created by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon and based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, the series follows Robertson's Sophia as she begins a vintage clothing business.

Length: One season, 13 episodes.

Sense8, Jamie Clayton

Netflix

Sense8

Stars: Aml Ameen, Donna Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith

About: The fan-favorite series followed eight strangers who shared a mysterious psychic connection.

Length: Two seasons, 24 episodes, and a wrap up movie.

Gypsy, Naomi Watts

Netflix

Gypsy

Stars: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup

About: Watts starred as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who infiltrates the private lives of her patients.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Everything Sucks

Netflix

Everything Sucks

Stars: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine M. Nako, Quinn Liebling, Elijah Stevenson, Sydney Sweeney, Rio Mangini

About: The comedy followed the students of Boring High School, a small Oregon town, in 1996.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez

About: The dramedy, which was created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman's book, follows the prisoners of Litchfield.

Length: Seven seasons, 91 episodes. Season seven will drop summer 2019.

House of Cards

Netflix

House of Cards

Stars: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott, Kevin Spacey

About: Netflix's first original series charted the political rise of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The seventh season centers on Wright's Claire Underwood and her presidency.

Length: Six seasons, 73 episodes. Season six drops November 2.

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Stars: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski

About: Kemper is Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who was held captive for 15 years in an underground bunker. Once freed, she starts her life over in New York City.

Length: Four seasons, 52 episodes. The second part of season four drops January 2019. An additional movie is possible.

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Netflix

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Stars: Michelle Wolf

About: A topical weekly variety-talk show starring the stand-up comic.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Luke Cage

Netflix

Marvel's Luke Cage

Stars: Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick

About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Colter is Luke Cage, a former convict who has super strength and unbreakable skin.

Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.

The Joel McHale Show

Netflix

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Stars: Joel McHale

About: McHale hosted the topical series that featured guests, sketches and video clips.

Length: One season, 19 episodes.

Seven Seconds

Netflix

Seven Seconds

Stars: Regina King, Russell Hornsby, Clare-Hope Ashitey

About: This crime drama from the creator of The Killing followed the people involved in the death of a young black boy and the subsequent investigation.

Length: One season, 10 episodes

Disjointed

Netflix

Disjointed

Stars: Kathy Bates

About: From Chuck Lorre, Bates starred in this sitcom about a marijuana dispensary.

Length: One season, 20 episodes.

Lady Dynamite

Netflix

Lady Dynamite

Stars: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Olafur Darri Olafsson

About: Bamford starred as a version of herself, a comic and actor who moves back to Los Angeles after getting treatment for bipolar disorder.

Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes.

Love

Netflix

Love

Stars: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust

About: Love looked at the world of dating from male and female perspectives.

Length: Three seasons, 34 episodes.

Chelsea

Netflix

Chelsea

Stars: Chelsea Handler

About: Handler hosted the late-night talk show.

Length: Two seasons, 120 episodes.

Marco Polo

Netflix

Marco Polo

Stars: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne

About: The drama series was inspired by Marco Polo's life in the court of Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty.

Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes and one special.

Longmire

Netflix

Longmire

Stars: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips

About: A Western crime drama originally on A&E, the series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels.

Length: Six seasons total, with three seasons original to Netflix, 63 episodes.

Bloodline

Netflix

Bloodline

Stars: Kyle Chandler, Sissay Spacek, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz

About: A family drama/thriller following the Rayburns.

Length: Three seasons, 33 episodes.

Iron Fist

Netflix

Marvel's Iron Fist

Stars: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup

About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Jones starred as Danny Rand the wealthy heir to a family company. He's also a martial arts expert with the ability to use the mystical Iron Fist.

Length: Two seasons, 23 episodes.

No premiere date for the final season of Jessica Jones has been announced.

