Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Gets a Diamond Gift From Travis Scott

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 10:12 AM

Baby bling alert! Stormi Webster is barely one years old and she's already wearing diamonds. Plural. 

This weekend, Kylie Jenner shared a video of daughter Stormi Webster toddling around while wearing a, wait for it, diamond chain necklace that her dad Travis Scottbought her for her recent first birthday. And it was personalized, too; on the back was a lightning bolt.

"Look at what your daddy got you girl," Kylie says in the video. "You're just too cute," Jenner added.

Stormi's new bling is hardly the first luxury item her famous parents have gifted her; the child has a slew of top designer duds and accessories, a $12,500 Fendi stroller, an $820 Gucci carrier and other baby gear worth thousands of dollars. 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Earlier this month, Kylie's family threw Stormi not one but two birthday parties to celebrate her first birthday.

The first one was smaller, due to a rain threat, but the second one was truly out of this world.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!

