Kim Kardashian Debuts Her Most Shocking Dress Yet (and Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction)

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 8:53 AM

Kim Kardashian

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

That's some prom dress, Kim Kardashian.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards with hairstylist Chris Appleton on Sunday and wore a black vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit. The outfit left little to the imagination and marked her most shocking and risqué dressy look she's ever displayed.

"Don't we look like we're going to prom?" Kardashian, known for her daring styles, asked in a selfie video posted on her Instagram Story.

"I think this is a 1998 archive look that I've been dying to wear, so this was perfect," she added.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kardashian presented Appleton with the Lori McCoy-Bell hairstyling award.

"I respect glam teams so much, they give us life, they truly mean so much to me," she said onstage. "And so many people in the industry have become some of my closet friends."

Kim Kardashian, Chris Appleton, Craigs

GC Images

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!

