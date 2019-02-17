Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is Anna Wintour's Mini-Me

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 10:54 AM

Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2019

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Everybody wants to be us...

Victoria Beckham's family came out to support her at her Autumn/ Winter 2019 fashion show at the Tate Britain in London on Sunday. Her husband David Beckham sat in the front row with sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, and 7-year-old daughter Harper. Next to the soccer star sat famed Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Harper sported a new hairstyle, which matched Wintour's signature bob and bangs.

David was thoroughly amused by this, posting a photo of the two on his Instagram Story and writing, "Harper and Anna, who wore it better ♥♥ both amazing."

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

Victoria also posted the photo on her own Instagram Story, along with laugh emojis.

 

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Anna Wintour

Instagram / David Beckham

She later posted images of herself and Harper wearing corresponding red and black outfits.

Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The family later celebrated at a post-show lunch and Victoria snapped a photo of Harper channeling Wintour, wearing sunglasses and holding a cellphone to her ear.

"Fashion!!" she wrote.

Harper Beckham, Anna Wintour

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria's husband and kids regularly support her at her fashion shows.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2019

Dave Benett/Getty Images

This time, Brooklyn was accompanied by new girlfriend Hana Cross...who some fans think looks like his mother.

