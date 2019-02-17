Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is Anna Wintour's Mini-Me

Everybody wants to be us...

Victoria Beckham's family came out to support her at her Autumn/ Winter 2019 fashion show at the Tate Britain in London on Sunday. Her husband David Beckham sat in the front row with sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, and 7-year-old daughter Harper. Next to the soccer star sat famed Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Harper sported a new hairstyle, which matched Wintour's signature bob and bangs.

David was thoroughly amused by this, posting a photo of the two on his Instagram Story and writing, "Harper and Anna, who wore it better ♥♥ both amazing."