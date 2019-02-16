Shawn Mendes Gives a New Meaning to the Word "Smolder" in His Calvin Klein Ad

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 7:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Candid Moments

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shawn Mendes is baring it all—basically—in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.

The "Lost in Japan" singer posted some pictures from the ad on Instagram and, understandably so, the comments section was filled with a lot of "heart eye" emojis and more. "@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week," he captioned it.

In one photo, Mendes stands at a kitchen counter wearing white boxer briefs. He's leaning back with his arms on the counter and his abs front and center. Did we mention his 6-pack?

The 20-year-old changed up the color of his underwear in the second picture to black. This time, he's sitting in a chair in front of windows with big blinds and his guitar is perched right next to him. In both photos, Mendes smolders at the camera and would seriously give any America's Next Top Model contestant a run for their money in terms of "smizing."

Read

Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus Are Our Favorite New Team Up at 2019 Grammys

The picture got over 5 million likes in less than a day.

According to a screenshot captured by the Instagram account CommentsByCelebs, some of his fellow musical artists had a few comments of their own to add about the new pics.

Charlie Puth commented, "Hahaha! Oooh s--t!!" Hoodie Allen wrote, "delete this before my gf sees this."

The pictures instantly became a meme sensation all over Twitter.

Before the Calvin Klein ad, Mendes (sort of) stripped down in his "Lost in Japan" music video because there's one shot of him singing sensually in the shower.

Mendes also showed off his biceps singing chops alongside BFF Miley Cyrus at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday. The two of them performed "In My Blood" together and had coordinated outfits and everything. Her face was even plastered on the back of his shirt!

The Canadian was nominated for 2 Grammys this year and said at the time that it felt like he was "walking on clouds" from excitement.

Congrats on the new ad campaign!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jussie Smollett

Chicago Police "Shifting the Trajectory" in Jussie Smollett Investigation

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

See Darren Criss and Mia Swier Ride Off in Style After Their Wedding

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

What to Know About Miranda Lambert's New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Andy Cohen Fires Back at "Judgy as F--k" Critics About His Dog

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Will Give You Chills

ESC: Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Reveals She Married Brendan McLoughlin...Surprise!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.