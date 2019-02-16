Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Darren Criss is a married man!

The 32-year-old actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier, over the weekend.

According to People, the happy couple had their ceremony at a hotel in New Orleans and many Glee co-stars were in attendance.

Darren and Mia's extravagant wedding ceremony comes just over a year after the Glee alum announced their engagement on social media.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're going for it," Darren shared at the time. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

And the couple's nuptials are the cherry on top of quite a whirlwind few months for Darren. Not only did the star win his first-ever Emmy for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, but also a Golden Globe and SAG Award.