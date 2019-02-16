Lindsay Lohan Denies Slamming Celebrity Big Brother After Mom Dina Lohan Is Voted Off

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan, Tamar Braxton

Nathan Congleton/NBC; Sonja Flemming/CBS

Don't call Lindsay Lohan a mean girl!

The Mean Girls actress says an Instagram comment shared on her account that criticized Celebrity Big Brother after her mom Dina Lohan was evicted from the show's house did not come from her.

"I have been made aware that further comments were added to my last Instagram post as to appear that I wrote them," Lindsay wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Firstly, I can guarantee these comments were not made from me. Sadly from investigation I have learned that a past member of my team who had access to my account made these changes. This matter has now been dealt with internally."

On the season two finale of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, the actress' mother joined the final four and was then evicted, after which she was made a member of the jury, which voted unanimously to declare Tamar Braxton the winner.

Photos

Lindsay Lohan's Best Roles

Lohan posted on Instagram the following day, alongside a photo of herself, "Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine's from @lohanbeachclub @mtv. My mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well...The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL #dinalohan #dfwm."

The comment was later scrubbed from the Instagram post.

Also that day, a tweet directed at Tamar was posted on Lindsay's account. It read, "Congrats. God bless you. But you are not any friend of women. You're deceptive and conniving and so is this #RR MONEY IS MORE TO YOU than being a strong woman #sadness bless you #HappyValentinesDay #KarmaSuperHit."

Tamar's sister and fellow singer Toni Braxton rushed to her defense, tweeting, "Lindsay...stay out of it..."

 

The tweet remains online.

In her post on Saturday, Lindsay also wrote, "I want to personally thank CBS and Big Brother for giving my Mother this incredible opportunity and also to say how proud I am of my Mom for what she has achieved. Also MTV and Viacom for their wonderful support. Lastly, I want to thank those who made me aware of what was happening on my social media channels. Thank you. Lindsay x."

Braxton was not the only Celebrity Big Brother contestant seemingly criticized by Lindsay.

Tweets directed at former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and runner-up and former NFL star Ricky Williams were also posted.

Those tweets also remain online.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Feuds , , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Crowns 2 Winners and Fans Are Freaking Out

You, Penn Badgley

Gotham Star Robin Lord Taylor Joins You Season 2

Jan Broberg, Abducted in Plain Sight

The One Thing Abducted in Plain Sight Viewers Don't Understand, According to Jan Broberg

High School Musical: The Series

Meet the Cast of Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Dating Around

Dating Around: Meet the 6 Singles at the Center of Netflix's New Reality Show

James Corden Jokes About Kanye West's Valentine's Day Gift

The Other Two

What Makes Comedy Central's The Other Two Must-See TV

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.