Chris Pratt's Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Bonds With His Valentine's Day Lamb

Chris Pratt had a little lamb and he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are in love!

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, Valentine's Day, a photo of the newest addition to his farm on one of Washington State's San Juan islands, writing, "The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine's Day. I think we'll call him Cupid. ♥️ Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin' #lambingseason2019."

On Saturday, he shared a photo of his fiancée cuddling with the newborn sheep.

"@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb," Pratt joked. "Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife."