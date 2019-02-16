Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Twinning in Camo at His Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 9:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid, The Weekend, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are twinning! (Can you see them, though?)

The two wore camo outfits as part of a party theme as they celebrated the singer's 29th birthday with a private event at the TAO nightclub in New York City.

Both wore jackets. The Weeknd sported matching camo pants and Bella, 22, sported a camo crop top and mini skirt, paired with calf-high sheer socks and mustard yellow lace-up booties.

Guests, such as Paris Hilton, who is celebrating her 38th birthday this weekend, also wore camo outfits to the party.

Photos

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

Bella and The Weeknd posted photos of each other.

"1 minute til my favorite day of the year.... @theweeknd," Bella wrote.

A day before the bash, which was Valentine's Day, the Weeknd surprised Bella with more than two dozen containers filled with red roses, worth thousands of dollars.

It marked the first time the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Bella celebrated the holiday of love together since they broke up in late 2016 after dating for a year and a half. The two got back together last summer.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff, Instagram

Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Nico Tortorella Drinks Her Breast Milk

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Crowns 2 Winners and Fans Are Freaking Out

Jussie Smollett

2 Men Detained in Jussie Smollett Attack Case Are Released

E-Comm, President's Day Sales

17 Hot Presidents' Day Sales We're Shopping Now

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Katy Perry's Dramatic Path to Forever With Orlando Bloom

Abducted in Plain Sight

Why the Unbelievable True Story of Abducted in Plain Sight Really Is That Disturbing

Paige, Total Divas

Total Divas Star Paige Bevis Says the Cast Is Supportive of Her New Movie: ''We’re a Family''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.