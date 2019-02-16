Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Twinning in Camo at His Birthday Party

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are twinning! (Can you see them, though?)

The two wore camo outfits as part of a party theme as they celebrated the singer's 29th birthday with a private event at the TAO nightclub in New York City.

Both wore jackets. The Weeknd sported matching camo pants and Bella, 22, sported a camo crop top and mini skirt, paired with calf-high sheer socks and mustard yellow lace-up booties.

Guests, such as Paris Hilton, who is celebrating her 38th birthday this weekend, also wore camo outfits to the party.