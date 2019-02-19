From Glitzy Gowns to Chic Designs, These Are the Best Dresses to Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

Some of the most monumental fashion moments in history didn't happen on the runway, but rather on Hollywood's biggest night—the Oscars.

It's the one awards show where viewers are just as interested in the winners as they are the red carpet fashion. While it's true that celebrities dress to the nines during awards season, there's just something special about the Oscars.

Fans will recall Hilary Swank's simple, yet striking blue Guy Laroche dress at the 2005 Oscars. She took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby but people couldn't stop talking about that open-back, silk jersey gown.

Notably, Halle Berry's Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer, Elie Saab, on the map.

In fact, if you type "Halle Berry Oscars" into Google, "Halle Berry Oscars dress" automatically populates.

That's the kind of power the Oscars have when it comes to fashion.