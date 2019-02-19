Breaking Down the 2019 Oscars By the Numbers

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Roll out the red carpet, because it's that time of year again!

The 2019 Oscars is right around the corner, and we've got all the details about the star-studded affair.

This year's Academy Awards festivities officially kick off Sunday, Feb. 24, with Hollywood's biggest celebrities expected to descend upon Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre with one goal in mind: to celebrate!

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma and Yorgos LanthimosThe Favourite both lead the pack with 10 nominations each. Other notable nominees include A Star Is BornVice and Bohemian Rhapsody

Photos

Oscars 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations

For a total complete breakdown of the 2019 Oscars, don't miss our video above!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , wochit , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Office Space - 1999, Jennifer Aniston, Ron Livingston

Office Space Turns 20: Where Are the Stars of the Hilarious Cult Classic Now?

Hotel Cecil Feature

From the Black Dahlia to American Horror Story: Inside the Dark History of Los Angeles' Deadliest Hotel

Oscars 2019: By The Numbers

4 "Office Space" Scenes That Are Still Relatable AF

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

The Bachelor Did Not Jump the Fence Again, But Another Woman Has Dumped Him

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Watch What Happens Live

Chrissy Teigen Chipped Her Tooth While Filming Family Feud

America's Got Talent: The Champions

Who Won America's Got Talent: The Champions?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.