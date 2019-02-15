Jennifer Aniston’s Private Jet Forced to Make Emergency Landing While En Route to Cabo

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston was headed to Cabo today for a birthday trip, but E! News can confirm the star's private jet experienced an issue while in the air and had to turn back.
The 50-year-old actress, along with everyone else on the plane, landed safely.
A source confirmed that both Courteney Cox and Molly Kimmel were also on the plane with Aniston.
Meanwhile, an FAA spokesperson tells E! News, the plane, with "tail number N729TY, lost a wheel or tire while departing from LAX. The aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport (ONT) to burn fuel."
Adding, "The plane landed at ONT without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m."
The Ontario International Airport is about 60 miles east of LAX.
"The plane's planned destination was Cabo San Lucas," the FAA spokesperson confirmed.
However, an insider tells us that she and her guests are set to board another flight to head to Cabo.
Aniston has mentioned her fear of flying before. During a 2013 interview with the UK show Lorraine, she admitted, "Flying. You can't get a big enough drink and it doesn't help. I've actually gotten much better..."
A year later, the London Free Press reported the 50-year-old star's in-flight experience while promoting Horrible Bosses 2.
She overcame some of her fears when she boarded her British Airways flight.
She explains, "It said ‘Flying With Confidence' and I was like, ‘I'd like to fly with confidence—badly', so, after the meal… I turn on this video and this lovely British Airways pilot comes on and just starts talking in this lovely voice about how ‘my safety and my comfort is their utmost priority', and the turbulence is ‘just like a bumpy road; it's totally safe'."
Adding, "By the end of it… he says, ‘Our flight staff is totally prepared for heart attacks, panic attacks, births…' and now I'm actually crying… I get up and I'm in the galley with everybody going like, ‘Hi, so I have a real fear of flying…' and they do give you all this TLC; they check in on you."
This news comes days after the Dumplin actress celebrated her milestone birthday on Feb. 11. The star celebrated with gal pals Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. However, the most surprising guest was Brad Pitt, who stopped by her party.
"Jen arrived alone but was excited to get inside," a source told E! News. "Brad also arrived alone in a baseball cap. He ducked inside with his longtime security detail by his side."