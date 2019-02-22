From Ellen DeGeneres to James Franco: See the Most Memorable Oscar Hosts

The Oscars have had better days when it comes to the hosting department.
After Kevin Hartannounced he would no longer be hosting Hollywood's biggest award show of the year, producers found themselves host-less for the first time since 1989. You know, when Rain Man won Best Picture.
Seasoned comedians such as Whoopi Goldberg to established actresses such as Anne Hathaway have all graced the Oscar stage, giving their hands at what is often regarded to as being one of the hardest jobs in show business.
Last year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show, returning after the La La Land and Moonlight switch up that left the world stunned. Before that, Chris Rock sold Girl Scout cookies to the audience and Ellen DeGeneres took one of the most iconic selfies of all time.
Yet, despite the wonderful memories the Oscars have given us over the decades, the show has been struggling lately to find a host brave enough to take on Hollywood's biggest night.
Maybe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be up for the challenge down the line!
Until then, let's take a look at some of the most memorable Oscar hosts of all time in our gallery below.
Paul W. Bailey/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bob Hope, 1960
The comedian hosted the Oscars a record-breaking 19 times, beginning in 1940 when Gone with The Wind took home Best Picture, to as recently as 1978 when Annie Hall was awarded the big prize.
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Johnny Carson, 1984
The legendary late-night host hosted the show five times, beginning in 1979 when The Deer Hunter won Best Picture.
Bettman/Getty Images
Goldie Hawn, 1987
The beloved Hollywood actress dazzled in a black low-cut gown the year she co-hosted the award show with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.
DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
David Letterman, 1995
The My Next Guest Needs No Introduction... star hosted the award show the year Robert Zemeckis's Forest Gump won Best Picture.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg, 2002
The comedian, actress and now The View co-host had some fun while hosting in 2002. Anyone want to cheers to martini's?
Brian Vander Brug/LA Times via Getty Images
Steve Martin, 2003
The actor hosted the year that Catherine Zeta-Jones took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the musical, Chicago.
Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Jon Stewart, 2006
The former late-night host hosted the show once, giving a performance that earned mixed reviews from critics.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman, 2009
America's favorite X-Men Wolverine hosted the show the year Slumdog Millionaire won Best Picture.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Steve Martin, 2010
Guess who's back? The actor hosted the show again, this time with 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin.
Bob D'Amico, ABC
James Franco & Anne Hathaway, 2011
Perhaps the most memorable Oscar hosting duo goes to this pair. Pop culture fans are still talking about their chemistry—or lack thereof.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Billy Crystal, 2012
Nine is the number of times the actor has hosted Hollywood's big night. Most recently was 2012 when The Artist became the first silent film to win Best Picture since 1929.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Seth MacFarlane, 2013
The comedian's hosting job was deemed to be controversial and panned by audiences and critics alike, but MacFarlane states that he was still asked to return as host for the following year.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres, 2014
The most iconic Oscar host of the 21st Century goes to the daytime talk-show host who not only dressed as a fairy on stage, but also gave pizza out to the audience and took the star-studded selfie that, at the time, became the most liked photo ever on Twitter.
© 2015 American Broadcasting Companies
Neil Patrick Harris, 2015
The How I Met Your Mother star has hosted the Tony Awards four times, but decided to change pace, hosting the Oscars the year Birdman won for Best Picture.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chris Rock, 2016
The comedian has hosted the show twice, and make the 2016 show memorable by selling girl scout cookies to the audience.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Jimmy Kimmel, 2018
The late-night host bravely returned to host the Oscars in 2018, after the stunning La La Land and Moonlight moment that was seen around the world.
So what will critics and viewers at home think of an Oscars without a host? We'll all be finding out together when the show airs live this Sunday on ABC.
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p