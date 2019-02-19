Kylie Jenner Comes Clean About Getting Plastic Surgery and Those Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 7:00 AM
Kylie Jenner is authentically herself, fillers and all.
The business mogul and E! reality star sets the record straight on what she has (and hasn't) done to cosmetically enhance her figure in the latest issue of PAPER magazine. Kylie also responds to rampant rumors that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are finally engaged, and touches on the realities of being a "young mom."
On the topic of her alleged plastic surgery procedures, Jenner tells PAPER that people underestimate the power of hair, makeup and filler.
"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," the 21-year-old says. "I'm terrified. I would never."
Claims that Kylie underwent reconstructive surgery on her jaw and cheeks first surfaced in her teens, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fixture has always been quick to shut down such a possibility. "It's fillers," she says of her signature look. "I'm not denying that."
But is Kylie also denying a future trip down the aisle? For now... yes.
PAPER writes that she "seems certain" Travis will propose "soon," thought it hasn't happened yet. "I'll let everybody know," Kylie admits.
For now, the A-lister is soaking in every moment with her and the rapper's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
"It's genuinely what I wanted... to be a young mom," she says. "I thought, 'This I what I want to do, and if people accept it or don't accept it then I'm okay with every outcome.'"
Check out every must-see snapshot from Kylie's PAPER magazine shoot below!
Kylie serves Kris Jenner vibes in platinum blonde pixie cut on the cover of PAPER magazine.
The 21-year-old flashes some leg in a satin LBD, which she accessorizes with chunky gold belts and strappy heels.
Sporty chic! The E! reality star rocks a sheer body suit and Adidas sneakers.
CEO, through and through.
Kylie bares all in this artistic shot.
Work it, Ky!
The cosmetics queen oozes sex appeal in a metallic two-piece ensemble.
Check out more from Kylie in the latest issue of PAPER.
