Lupita Nyong'o Best Looks Deserve a Trophy of Their Own

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 5:00 AM
Lupita Nyong'o has proved she is more than just an A-list actress.
Aside from starring in blockbuster hits like Black Panther, Lupita has become one of the most recognizable fashion icons in the world.
Having been named the "Most Beautiful" by People magazine in 2014, the actress became the first black spokesperson for Lancôme and has graced the covers of Vogue, Allure and Elle magazine.
She is also known for her signature afro, walking the red carpets of the Met Gala to Cannes Film Festival in looks which embrace her natural beauty and African roots.
"My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned," she said in an interview with Porter Magazine. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people…that they are beautiful just the way they are."
Stating Eartha Kitt and Katherine Hepburn as style inspirations, the Star Wars actress has given us many memorable looks over the past few years.
And, with the Oscars right around the corner, everyone will be waiting to see if she tops the stunning light blue custom-made Prada gown she wore to the ceremony in 2014, the same year she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave.
But until then, check out our gallery above to see some of the her best looks!
With Black Panther up for several nominations including Best Picture, it may just be a big night for Lupita and her co-workers.
We can't wait to see what happens Sunday night on ABC.
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?