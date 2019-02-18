Why This Pair of Classic Levi's Is All Over Instagram

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

Around here we're practical people, but we also appreciate a good Instagram trend.

After all, it is our job to scour the internet, keeping a close eye on what the celebs are wearing so we can relay it to you. And when we notice a certain $98 pair of Levi's jeans popping up on what feels like every trendsetter's feed, we're in full investigation mode. That's right: We're talking about the Levi's 501 Skinny. It's an old-school style, but lately it's been everywhere and we couldn't be more here for it. Upon first glance, this certain pair of jeans just has the right vibe—you know that low-key, who-is-she kind of feel. We love 'em in all washes, but we've also got to give it one shade in particular: Can't Touch This, which is the perfect mix between grunge and glam.

These Faux-Leather Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need This Winter

Here's another reason why this style works for us: It's relaxed but still a skinny jean. Listen, we love a good relaxed fit denim, but if there's no shape we wind up feeling like more of a slob and less of a cool girl. These are the epitome of casual-cool, thanks to the skinny fit. We're not talking the painted-on hot pants look here, just a nice classic denim that molds to your curves. (And yes, we would categorize these a good butt jeans—just another added bonus).

Also of note: They're versatile. These high-waisted beauties are super chic at the office with heels and a button down. But you can also turn around and wear them with sneaks and a sweatshirt on the weekend or with a silk top and stilettos for date night.

So there you have it: Your new favorite pair of denim. Any questions?

BUY IT: Levi's 501 Skinny, $98 at Revolve or $70 at Levi's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

