Why This Pair of Classic Levi's Is All Over Instagram

Around here we're practical people, but we also appreciate a good Instagram trend.

After all, it is our job to scour the internet, keeping a close eye on what the celebs are wearing so we can relay it to you. And when we notice a certain $98 pair of Levi's jeans popping up on what feels like every trendsetter's feed, we're in full investigation mode. That's right: We're talking about the Levi's 501 Skinny. It's an old-school style, but lately it's been everywhere and we couldn't be more here for it. Upon first glance, this certain pair of jeans just has the right vibe—you know that low-key, who-is-she kind of feel. We love 'em in all washes, but we've also got to give it one shade in particular: Can't Touch This, which is the perfect mix between grunge and glam.