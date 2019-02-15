How Kanye West Pulled Off Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day Surprise, According to Kenny G

Kanye West had the magic touch this Valentine's Day!

In case you missed it, the rapper completely surprised Kim Kardashian this week with a surprise performance from Kenny G.

While many were in awe of the romantic gesture, others like Chrissy Teigen had a few questions about how he pulled it off.

Fortunately, we have some answers now that Kenny G is speaking out. In a new interview, the famous saxophonist shared how it all went down.

"Really late [Wednesday] night I got a couple of emails, one from a publicist that knows Kanye's manager. He told me that Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful,'" Kenny G shared with Rolling Stone.