Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Valentine’s Day Getaway Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

There's no better time to go on a romantic getaway than Valentine's Day. And that's exactly what Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, did.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship at the end of January on the Today Show, have jet-set to Boston. They're both staying at the Boston Harbor Hotel, where they've been enjoying their mini-vacation.

On the Bachelorette star's Instagram Stories, she shared intimate videos and pics of their fun-filled night.

The two wined and dined on Valentine's Day at Bistro du Midi Boston, and just like in the movies, they broke out in song and dance. Relationship goals!

The two lovebirds busted out their best moves and vocals, singing along to the Hamilton and Aladdin soundtracks.

This marks a special Valentine's Day for the pair. Not only did the reality TV personalities make their relationship Instagram official, but this is the first time the couple celebrates the Feb. 14 holiday.