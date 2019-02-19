Nikki Bella Contemplates Going on a Date With Taye Diggs on Total Bellas: "He's Hot!"

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make Nikki Bella a match?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella takes the lead in attempting to set twin sister Nikki up. Apparently, the mother of one has taken on this task as John Cena's ex refuses to use dating apps.

"When you're in the spotlight, sometimes it's nice to kind of have people help you go on dates," Brie explains in a confessional. "First off, she won't go on Tinder or Bumble."

Furthermore, per Birdie Danielson's mom, both she and Nikki "always feel like everyone's a serial killer." Regardless, Brie has made it her mission to set Nikki up with another famous face.

"Mom will love this one! Peter [Kraus] from The Bachelor—he was a fan favorite," the WWE veteran notes to the family.