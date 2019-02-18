Will Tyler Henry Make a Believer Out of The Bachelor's Chris Harrison on Hollywood Medium?

Chris Harrison, do you accept this rose reading?

In this clip from Thursday's season premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the longtime Bachelor host meets with Tyler Henry, despite having "never done anything like this." Hilariously, Tyler struggles to recognize Chris—which makes the latter believe the medium has his "work cut out for him."

Even though it appears the famed TV personality has some doubts about Henry's abilities, he's eager to meet with the famed clairvoyant for the sake of "good TV."

"While I'm excited, there is this certain sense of like, 'What am I doing? Why would I agree to do this?'" Harrison quips to the camera. "Frankly, I'm a producer. I love TV, Tyler's good TV and there's that curiosity there of like, 'How does he do it?'"

Nonetheless, it doesn't take long for Tyler to connect with someone on Chris' behalf. While holding a personal item belonging to the deceased, Tyler is able to surmise that he's talking to a male "contemporary" whose life was cut short.