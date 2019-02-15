Katy Perry's Engagement Ring From Orlando Bloom Looks Almost Identical to Miranda Kerr's

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

The couple shared the exciting news on social media, and, of course, fans couldn’t help but gush over the “365” singer’s unique, flower-shaped engagement ring.

While Perry’s diamond-encrusted sparkler is truly one-of-a-kind, many are pointing out how similar it looks to Miranda Kerr’s.

Pop culture fans will remember Bloom gifted the Aussie supermodel a flower-shaped diamond engagement ring back in 2010. It had a huge center stone, which was enveloped by bordering diamonds. The band was gold and featured a few smaller diamonds that wrapped around it.

So how does the 34-year-old pop star’s engagement ring resemble Kerr’s?

The “Firework” singer’s jewelry piece features a large center stone, except hers is in a raspberry purple hue, and the bordering diamonds are cream-colored. The band is also gold, however, no diamonds wrap around it like the model’s ring did.

It seems the 42-year-old actor gravitates towards a certain style when it comes to ring shopping.