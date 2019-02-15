Gotham Star Robin Lord Taylor Joins You Season 2

The Gotham star, whose other credits include The Walking Dead, John Wick 3 and The Good Wife, joins a new ensemble cast as the Netflix series shifts its setting from New York to Los Angeles.

According to Deadline , Taylor will play Will, who deals with "unsavory sorts" as part of his job, but himself is a personable guy…who finds himself in a bad situation.

Robin Lord Taylor is ditching Gotham City for Los Angeles with a new role in You season two. The Gotham star, who has spent the last five seasons as Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin, will recur in the upcoming second season of You on Netflix.

Find out everything else we know about You season two below.

Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail starred in the first season, which was originally broadcast on Lifetime. After it was canceled, Netflix picked it up for a second season and You became an original series for the streamer.

Lifetime Welcome to LA Season two is heading to the other side of the country for some light stalking in Los Angeles instead of New York. Will people in New York be better at having curtains? Only time will tell. What we do know is that Joe is not a Los Angeles fan in any way. He's gonna hate it, and that's going to be fun. In fact, where the vibe of season one was very much dependent on New York, the vibe of season two is sort of based on how much New Yorkers hate LA. "There's a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You're young, free, you're struggling and you're trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe," EP Sera Gamble told TVLine. "I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers' room for Season 2 by being like, "Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let's talk about how much fun that is."

David Buchan/Shutterstock VIctoria Pedretti Takes the Lead Since Beck is...indisposed, Joe will now be setting his sights on a girl named Love Quinn, played by Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti. Love is an "artistic" aspiring chef in LA working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store, and she's not interested in social media or branding and much more into leading an interesting life. She's in grief when she meets Joe, and "can sense he too has known life-changing loss." EP Sera Gamble told EW that Love "embodies the best of Los Angeles," while Joe hates the city and not much is going to change his mind on that.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jenna Ortega Is Ellie Ortega, who starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle and as young Jane on Jane the Virgin, will play a young con artist named Ellie who likes to act and appear older than her years. She grew up in the big city with minimal supervision and must take care of herself and do whatever she needs to to make some cash, including scamming Joe Goldberg, apparently.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network James Scully Joins Scully, who starred in the recent Heathers TV show, will play Love's brother Forty. He's confident, opinionated, and privileged, a charming bully or a razor-sharp bully. He's working through a 12-step program, relying on his sister for support and attention, but "it never takes much of a shove for him to fall back off the wagon."

Netflix Long Live Candace Joe's ex-girlfriend made a surprising appearance at the end of the first season, after we were left to assume Joe had killed her, and clearly Joe also thought he had killed her. He didn't, and Ambyr Childers was promoted to series regular for season two. It's not clear if she has followed Joe to LA or not, but Gamble told THR that she'll have "bigger stuff" this season, and if she's there to torment Joe in any way we are here for it.

Lifetime Joe's Past Could Return Just because Joe has framed Dr. Nicky and moved across the country doesn't mean Beck and Peach's murders (and Benji's and....) couldn't come back to haunt him. EP Sera Gamble reminded THR that Peach's family has hired an investigator and there's still probably evidence in her house. "If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him," Gamble said. "And Dr. Nicky is in prison and he is ardently protesting his innocence." Gamble couldn't promise John Stamos will return, but said the writers have been "talking a lot about the character."

Netflix Straying From the Book Season one deviated from Caroline Kepnes' book in a few small ways, most notably by keeping Candace alive. Season two will be a mix of staying with the book and following that Candace story somewhere new. "There's a lot of great story in the second book that we're going to be able to do, but in our way," Gamble told TVLine. "Even though some of the changes we made in Season 1 seemed small at the time, they were fundamental. Every little change we make to a character is a butterfly flapping its wings and causing a hurricane in Season 2."