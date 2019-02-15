5 Facts You Never Knew About Meg Ryan's Best Rom-Coms

She's Meg Ryan, the Queen of Rom-Coms.

The 57-year-old actress rose to fame thanks to her leading role in the 1989 cult film When Harry Met Sally..., co-starring Billy Crystal, written by the late Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner. In the film, Ryan and Crystal play a pair who navigate the awkwardness of maintaining a platonic relationship despite his attraction to her.

A year later, Ryan starred opposite Tom Hanks in the romantic comedy Joe Versus the Volcano. In 1993, the two reunited for Sleepless in Seattle, directed by Ephron, which turned out to be a bit hit. The two reunited and played romantic love interests again in the 1998 film You've Got Mail, another hit, also directed by Ephron.

Ryan is currently writing her own rom-com.

"It's at Working Title Films. I'll just leave it at that," she told the New York Times in comments posted on Friday. "My God. You feel like you're jinxing it if you're talking about it. Hopefully it's for me to direct. I'm aware now that romantic comedies are confections, but they have construction. There's architecture. It's not something I was aware of back then."