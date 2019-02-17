See Brie Bella Get Emotional After Accidentally Kicking a WWE Competitor in the Ring

Being a working mom is hard!

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella found herself in tears as her busy work schedule left her exhausted and wracked with mom-guilt. On top of juggling storylines on both RAW and SmackDown, Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella were preparing for their first ever Birdiebee fashion show.

Since Brie's work scheduled was so "chaotic," husband Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) urged his wife to not spread herself too thin.

"It's just really hard on me because I can't be everywhere at once and it's not right," Brie lamented in a confessional. "There's something inside me that's very overwhelmed and just feeling like, 'Whoa, Brie! How are you gonna do this?'"

As Brie was spread thin due to her wrestling and motherhood responsibilities, Nikki was forced to pick up some of the slack regarding their other business ventures…and wasn't all too pleased about it. Unsurprisingly, the sisters butted-heads when Birdie Danielson's mom declared she had to bail on Philadelphia Comic-Con.