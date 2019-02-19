BRAND NEW
New Patient La Demi Proves She's "Fearless" With a Daring Photo Shoot on Botched

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 7:00 AM

This Botched patient is ready to "break the Internet."

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, beauty guru La Demi participates in a daring photo shoot ahead of her consultation with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

"Today I'm doing this amazing photo shoot to just kind of stir up some social media buzz," La Demi happily tells the Botched camera.

It appears that the transgender Internet sensation isn't afraid of much as she happily poses with a giant snake and a tarantula. In fact, despite finding the serpent "cringeworthy," La Demi doesn't once lose her cool in front of the camera.

"La Demi being open about her transition is why she is fearless the way she is," close friend Elle notes. "She gets to walk around every day and really show people that, as long as you're yourself, that's what everybody else is gonna be inspired to do as well."

Botched Docs' Most Hilarious Quotes

While La Demi is "fearless" in most aspects of her life, is she ready to meet with the Botched doctors about her chin? The answer…YES!

"I'm looking forward to seeing Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to see what they think about my chin," La Demi adds. "I have all my tricks up my sleeve to look the best I can look on camera, but I'm at a point now where I just want my chin to get fixed."

Understandably, La Demi is eager to "get it done." Thus, we hope the doctors can help her!

For La Demi's fearless photo shoot, check out the clip above!

Watch Botched on E!,Thrusday 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

