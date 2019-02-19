Rebel Wilson Tears Up as Tyler Henry Delivers an Uplifting Message to Her Sister on Hollywood Medium

The future is looking bright for Rebel Wilson's little sis!

Tyler Henry gets corporeally acquainted with Rebel in this clip from the season 4 premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. But the powers-that-be are considerably more interested in getting in touch with the actor's younger sister, Liberty.

"They're having me talk about her starting over. That's really the only way I can describe it," Tyler explains at the beginning of the new clip. "They're basically having me talk about her feeling insecure because of her age and where she's at...Obviously, she's still young. But there's this feeling of trying to plan the future and feeling like she's behind in some way."

As far as the details of Liberty's personal business are concerned, Rebel doesn't give away too much. But, during their increasingly emotional conversation about family, she does tell Tyler that her sister has been having a hard time lately.