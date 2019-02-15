Dating Around: Meet the 6 Singles at the Center of Netflix's New Reality Show

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 10:00 AM
Is love in the air? Just maybe for these six singles at the heart of the new Netflix reality series Dating Around.
Released on Valentine's Day, because, you know, love, the new series devotes an entire episode to one single who goes on five different first dates. At the end of each episode, the single at the center picks which of the five first dates they want to pursue for a second night out. The cast is probably the most diverse of any dating show around, featuring members of the LGBTQ community, elderly and many folks of different ethnicities.
Meet them below.
Netflix
Luke, a 28-year-old North Carolina native real estate agent, is looking for a woman who can keep up with his active lifestyle, has a strong personality and takes care of her body.
Netflix puts Luke on dates with marketing specialist Ashley (31), real estate agent Betty (31), hospitality PR specialist Kate (26), copywriter Victoria (37) and Tiffany, a 28-year-old in sales.
Netflix
Gurki, a 37-year-old who is a senior buyer for jewelry at Barneys, was married at 25. The marriage ended when she discovered her husband cheated, and now she's single and dating in her 30s. She's looking for somebody to match her ambition and is not going to rush into walking down the aisle again.
Netflix sets Gurki up with police officer Jay (36), real estate broker Justin (34), business development manager Rob (30), journalist Salim (26) and senior account executive Manny (29).
Netflix
Lex, 36, originally hails from Southern California and is a scenic and costume production designer in theater. He travels a lot, and is looking for a partner who is OK with staying in.
Lex dates ex-NFL lineman and tech consultant Brad (31), asset manager Cory (33), social media manager Jonathan (35), event coordinator Peter (31) and Mic, a 30-year-old head of sales.
Article continues below
Netflix
Leonard, a 70-year-old former lawyer and private investigator, is a widower ready to find love again following the death of his wife three years ago. The two were married for 34 years. The Bronx native is partial to a good martini and looking for a bright liberal woman who isn't going to let age get in the way.
Leonard is paired up with artist Eileen (72), retired finance banker Dianna (67), retired teacher Gloria (68), real estate banker Karen (54) and Lauren, a 64-year-old semi-retired fashion correspondent.
Netflix
Sarah, 25, originally hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, but moved to New York City for an ex. The analytic recruiter is looking for a guy who can keep up with her—both out and about and on nights in. Her spare time includes writing historical erotica, trivia competitions and swing dancing.
Sarah goes on dates with: musician Adrian (29), firefighter Antonio (30), strip club manager John (27), software engineer Matt (31) and real estate agent Nick (26).
Netflix
Mila, a 24-year-old sales associate originally from Illinois, moved to New York four years ago after her mother found out she was gay. Mila is also makeup artist and model who is looking for a passionate woman with confidence and a career who wants to start a family down the line.
Mila dates fashion designer and student Nina (29), sports club manager Christina (30), journalist Jarry (26), event producer Charlotte (31) and Ashley, 30, who is in mobile ad sales.
Article continues below
Dating Around, which is Netflix's first dating show (but not first reality series), is now streaming.
