Which of Your Favorite Celeb Couples Won Valentine's Day This Year?

Another Valentine's Day has come and gone, but we're still not over how some of our favorite celebrities enjoyed the day of love.

From flower tunnels and rose-filled rooms to private dinners and engagements, this year was on another level of love and expression of love thanks to some of Hollywood's biggest duos.

While we are all for a night in eating chocolates with your love, or by yourself, these stars and their actions, Instagram posts and fun celebrations take the heart-shaped cake and they deserves a little shout out from their fans.

Now that the holiday is over, we want to know which couple you think won Valentine's Day this year...not that it's a contest.

Were you oohing and aahing over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's sweet words about each other in not one language but two, or were you all about Kenya Moore's man Marc Daly shutting down a restaurant for their private evening?