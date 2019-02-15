Which of Your Favorite Celeb Couples Won Valentine's Day This Year?

Instagram / Lili Reinhart
Another Valentine's Day has come and gone, but we're still not over how some of our favorite celebrities enjoyed the day of love.
From flower tunnels and rose-filled rooms to private dinners and engagements, this year was on another level of love and expression of love thanks to some of Hollywood's biggest duos.
While we are all for a night in eating chocolates with your love, or by yourself, these stars and their actions, Instagram posts and fun celebrations take the heart-shaped cake and they deserves a little shout out from their fans.
Now that the holiday is over, we want to know which couple you think won Valentine's Day this year...not that it's a contest.
Were you oohing and aahing over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's sweet words about each other in not one language but two, or were you all about Kenya Moore's man Marc Daly shutting down a restaurant for their private evening?
Last, but not least, was the post-Valentine's Day surprise we didn't see coming...Katy Perry and Orlando Bloomgot engaged on the love holiday and the ring is fabulous!
Check out how all your favorite celebs celebrated Valentine's Day this year below and cast your vote for the couple that slayed the romantic holiday most.
Instagram
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen
"My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida!" the NFL pro wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth
"Love my Valentine! #9years of love and putting up with all my picture taking," the A-lister shared on Instagram.
Instagram / Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
"Happy Valentine's Day my love," the Game of Thrones actress wrote to her fiancé. "You make me the happiest."
Instagram / Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
"Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours! How lucky am I.." Jonas wrote.
Instagram
Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid
"Happy Valentine's Day," the actress wrote. "I love you J xx"
Instagram
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara
"I adoooreee u @joemanganiello," the Modern Family star shared. "Happy Vday everyone!!!!"
Instagram
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici
"My absolute everything. Happy Valentine's Day my love," the Bachelor Nation star gushed.
Instagram
Lea Michele & Zandy Reich
The future newlyweds celebrate the special day with this throwback photo from a trip to Disneyland.
Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress gets in the Valentine's Day spirit with this festive photo.
Instagram
Kenya Moore & Marc Daly
"When he shuts down a whole business to have a private romantic #valentinesday for his wife and baby," the Real Housewives star shared with her Instagram followers.
Instagram
Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn
The singer-songwriter shared this photo of his "gals" on Valentine's Day.
Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross
"Me and my girl. Luckiest man in the world. Love you baby," the star gushed on Instagram.
Instagram
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid
"Happy Valentine's Day to my beautiful queen @kaylaraereid you have been my rock through everything," the Olympic swimmer shared. "Always encouraging me to keep fighting and you never stopped believing in me. I wouldn't be the same person I am today if it wasn't for you! My love."
Instagram
Andy Cohen
"TWO Valentines! Lucky me," the Watch What Happens Live host and new dad gushed on Instagram.
Instagram
Jojo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers
"Happy Valentines Day to my person," the Bachelor Nation star wrote. "Love ya, Weirdo!"
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard
"Husband," the supermodel simply captioned this snapshot.
Instagram
Sara Sampaio & Oliver Ripley
"To my other half, not just today but always, happy valentine's day," the supermodel wrote.
Instagram
April Love Geary
The mom-to-be and Robin Thicke's leading lady celebrates V-Day with their daughter Mia.
Instagram
Ciara & Russell Wilson
"Forever my greatest love," the NFL star said of his wife.
Instagram
Rachel Bilson
"My eternal valentine. Happy Valentine's Day," the actress captioned this sweet photo of her and her little girl.
Instagram
Dave & Odette Annable
"Wishing this insanely beautiful girl a Happy Valentine's Day," the actor teased on Instagram. "You too, Odie. #timingiseverything #happyvalentinesday"
Instagram / Paul McDonald
Paul McDonald &Emily Kinney
The American Idol alum and musician shared this tribute to his girlfriend, also a musician, who played Beth on The Walking Dead. He wrote, "Another trip around the sun with this magical lady. Happy Valentines Day to my favorite. Love you the most @emmykinney."
Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk
"Be mine @bradfalchuk," the actress wrote to her husband.
Instagram / Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
"Happy Valentine's Day. A tattoo toast to "la vie en rose" by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose," the singer and actress wrote.
Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
"These three people own my heart," the actor penned. "Happy Valentine's Day, everyone. #grateful"
Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Rob Kardashian & Dream Kardashian
"Happy Valentine's Day baby girl‼️ Daddy LOVES YOU," Rob tweeted.
Instagram / Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd & Maksin Chmerkovskiy
"@maksimc I love you, but please get better, I'm running out of tea, honey and lemon #happyvalentinesday to us! Lol!" Murgatroyd wrote.
Instagram / Halle Berry
Halle Berry
"Be your own Valentine, ladies," the actress wrote.
Instagram / Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
"#happyvalentinesday♥ @blakeshelton #i♥u #yourmyfavorite gx," Stefani wrote.
Instagram / Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
"Hey @sarahhyland, will you be my Valentine?" Adams wrote. "I love you +1 more than anything you say."
Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
Hyland posted this photo of her and her man.
Instagram / Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus
The Walking Dead star posted this photo of him and the Inglorious Basterds actress, with whom he shares a daughter, writing, "Best valentine."
Instagram / Lili Reinhart
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart
"You make me very happy," the Riverdale actress wrote to her co-star. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."
Instagram / Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
"U deserve all the candy," she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day loves."
Instagarm / Kyle Richards Umansky
Kyle Richards Umansky & Mauricio Umansky
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this throwback photo of her and her husband, "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine...Today marks our 25th Valentine's Day together. I love you more every day."
Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French
"I'm still trying to figure out how I got to be your forever valentine," the actress wrote to her husband, Christopher French. "But I think it was the moment I chose to love myself that you came into my life. Happy Valentines Day @cmfrench I'm the luckiest girl."
Instagram / Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas
"Happy Valentine's Day @daniellejonas be mine...always," he wrote.
Instagram / Fergie
Fergie
The singer poses with her love of her life, her son. "Will u be my Valentine #axljack?" she wrote.
Instagram / Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi
"Give yourself some lovin' today," the Top Chef host wrote. "PSA: don't be duped by all the marketing hype- you don't need anyone else to prove you're worthy. Happy Valentines Day from me to you & from you to you. #valentinesday #vday #youretheone."
Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared this never-before-seen photo of herself with her husband, writing, "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!"
Aubrey Plaza/Instagram
Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza & Rashida Jones
The ladies of Parks & Recreation reunite for their annual Galentine's Day celebration.
Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross
The singer-songwriters attend Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up in Los Angeles with their daughter and pooch.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian's baby girl gets in the V-Day with a red velour sweatsuit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Biossance
Katherine Schwarzenegger
The author and bride-to-be hosts a Galentine's Day event at Alo Yoga Studio in Beverly Hills.
Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
The Jersey Shore star treats daughter Meilani to an "early Valentine's Day present" by going to see Frozen the Musical.
Instagram
Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian's little girl unwraps presents she received from Cupid.
Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
Nikki Reed
The Twilight alum is all smiles at Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up.
Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff
"Omg my baby Ivan," the Younger star gushed of her Valentine's Day present from Matthew Koma. "Welcome to the family! Ivan will stay on the alpaca farm with his friends until we are ready to be farm people! We get to visit when ever we like! I'm the luckiest girl. Ok. @matthewkoma serious swoon."
