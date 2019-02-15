Joe Jonas Gets Cozy With Sophie Turner at Surprise Valentine's Day Birthday Party

Joe Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old DNCE singer threw a surprise birthday party for the Game of Thrones star, who turns 23 on Feb. 21. Jonas took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the bash, including PDA pics of the couple.

"My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she's the f--king best," Jonas captioned the sweet post.

In one photo, Jonas holds Turner close as they pose in front of balloons at the celebration. Then, in another party picture, the duo can be seen sharing a kiss.