All the Details on Katy Perry's $5 Million Engagement Ring From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one step closer to tying the knot!

The 34-year-old singer and her 42-year-old actor beau got engaged on Valentine's Day. After Perry accepted the proposal, the couple shared the exciting relationship news with their fans on social media.

"full bloom," Perry captioned a selfie with her fiancé, which also showed off her stunning engagement ring. The flower-shaped sparkler appears to have a pink center stone with diamonds surrounding it, along with a gold band.

"Lifetimes," Bloom wrote alongside the same photo of the couple, who posed for the social media snap in front of red heart-shaped balloons.