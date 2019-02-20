See Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and More Oscars Nominees at Their First-Ever Ceremonies

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
There is a first time for everything!
Award-winning stars like Glenn Close, Christian Bale and Lady Gaga may seem like fixtures on the Hollywood scene, but, believe it or not, there was once a day when they had never stepped foot on a red carpet. Shocking, we know!
This year seasoned pros like Bradley Cooperand Amy Adamswill be joined by Academy Award newcomers like Olivia Colman, Rami Malekand Adam Driver, who were nominated for the first time this year.
And the 91st Academy Awards will definitely be unforgettable since there are going to be plenty of funny sketches, in lieu of having a host.
As they say, you never forget your first Academy Award show!
To experience the ultimate blast from the past, check out the gallery below!
Ron Galella/WireImage
Glenn Close
1983: Nominee, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, The World According to Garp
2019: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress In A Leading Role, The Wife
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
2016: Nominee, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song for The Hunting Ground
2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, A Star Is Born
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
2012: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Bridesmaids
2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Mahershala Ali
2017: Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Moonlight
2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, The Green Book
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell
2018: Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Vice
ABC/Rick Rowell
Christian Bale
2011: Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, The Fighter
2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Vice
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
2013: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook
2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, A Star Is Born
Ron Galella/WireImage
Willem Dafoe
1987: Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Platoon
2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, At Eternity's Gate
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Viggo Mortensen
2008: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Eastern Promises
2019: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Green Book
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amy Adams
2006: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting, Junebug
2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Vice
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Regina King
2005: Attendee
2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, If Beale Street Could Talk
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Emma Stone
2012: Nominee, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Birdman
2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Favourite
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
2006: Winner, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Constant Gardener
2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Favourite
Make sure to watch E! Live From the Red Carpet to see first time nominees like Rami Malek and Adam Driver make their Oscars red carpet debut!
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p